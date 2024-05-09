Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 41,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 31,963 put options.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 113.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,104.9% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XLU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,077,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

