StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

