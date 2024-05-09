StockNews.com Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.