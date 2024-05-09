StockNews.com Downgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.
Kornit Digital Price Performance
KRNT stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.