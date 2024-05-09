StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 374.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.