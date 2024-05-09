StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

