StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
NTN stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
