StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

NTN stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

