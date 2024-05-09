StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

