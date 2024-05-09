Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Sells $29,637.50 in Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.0 %

STRA opened at $122.37 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

