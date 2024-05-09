Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Insider Activity

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $148,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $340,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

