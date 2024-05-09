Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

