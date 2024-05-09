Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 814 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

