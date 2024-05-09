Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.26.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.50. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber bought 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

