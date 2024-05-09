Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,995,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,724,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.50. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.