Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Sunrun Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 20,995,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,724,079. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

