Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.840-0.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of SHO stock remained flat at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,573. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

