SushiSwap Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $254.51 million and $25.27 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,205,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,124,904 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

