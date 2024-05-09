Sylvamo (SLVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.6 %

SLVM opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $769,504.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.