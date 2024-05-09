Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells 815 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 815 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $11,711.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,188.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Kristie Burns sold 243 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $3,705.75.
- On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
