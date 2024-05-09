Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells 815 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 815 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $11,711.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,188.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, Kristie Burns sold 243 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $3,705.75.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50.
  • On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

