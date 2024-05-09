Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells 815 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 815 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $11,711.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,188.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Kristie Burns sold 243 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $3,705.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

