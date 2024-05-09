Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,767. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,385.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,718 shares of company stock valued at $178,867. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

