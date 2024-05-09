Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,924. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

