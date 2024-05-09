Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.
NYSE:TPR traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,924. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
