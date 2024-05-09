Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 182,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.