Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Raised to $61.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:TARS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 959,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,317. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $149,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

