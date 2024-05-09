TD Securities Boosts Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $90.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

LPX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.97. 2,492,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,999. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,918 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,699 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,233 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $2,401,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

