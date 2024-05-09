TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $145.28. 74,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,864. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

