TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

