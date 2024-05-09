TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,410. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.