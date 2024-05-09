TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 704,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

