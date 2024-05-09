Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 264.95 ($3.33), with a volume of 249929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.29).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Temple Bar Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £772.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 245.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.30.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

