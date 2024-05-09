Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.80

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.80 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 160282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.60 ($2.01).

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 36.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,148.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angus Macpherson purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £100,640 ($126,432.16). 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

