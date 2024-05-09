Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

Teradata Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $33.07. 161,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

