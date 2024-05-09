Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $20.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 6,894,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,748,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,972 shares of company stock worth $4,739,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after acquiring an additional 607,800 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after acquiring an additional 821,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 281,638 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.