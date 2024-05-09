The Beachbody Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Beachbody in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly anticipates that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($6.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($2.55). Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 79.49% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Beachbody stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

