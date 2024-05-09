The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Boeing worth $223,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.62. 1,662,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

