The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 374,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

