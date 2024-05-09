The Goldman Sachs Group Raises AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $100.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APP. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Shares of APP stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 535.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 156,107 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,736,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AppLovin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

