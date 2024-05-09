The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 115,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,485. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $603.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

