The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCKT

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 6,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.