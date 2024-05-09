The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HAIN stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $597.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $16.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
