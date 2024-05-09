The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 988,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,996. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
