The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 988,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,996. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

