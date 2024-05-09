The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Doug J. Healey bought 7,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Macerich Stock Up 3.9 %

MAC stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Macerich by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Macerich by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

