The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) EVP Doug J. Healey Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) EVP Doug J. Healey bought 7,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Macerich Stock Up 3.9 %
MAC stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.69.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Macerich by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Macerich by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
