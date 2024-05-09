The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.