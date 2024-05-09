The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,828 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053,690. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

