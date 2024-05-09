Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,166,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Booking by 41.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $118.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,778.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,528.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3,418.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,673,145 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.