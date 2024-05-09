Townsend & Associates Inc Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. MYR Group comprises about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.57% of MYR Group worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MYRG traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $181.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYRG

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.