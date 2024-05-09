Townsend & Associates Inc Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $303.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.11 and its 200-day moving average is $253.84. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.