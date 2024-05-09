Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,561 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $43,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 122,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

