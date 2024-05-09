Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,794,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $141.83. 270,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.70%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.