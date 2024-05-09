Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $220,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.94. 1,088,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $65.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

