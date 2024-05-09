Townsend & Associates Inc Takes $232,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $129.83. The stock had a trading volume of 305,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,061. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.91.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

