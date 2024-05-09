TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. 341,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,320. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TPG news, CEO Jon Winkelried sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $41,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,326,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,513,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

